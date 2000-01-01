Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anyone in the Chatham area
Today, 02:26 PM
Delta Star
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 30
Anyone in the Chatham area
Are there any members in or around Chatham that would be interested in working with Toyhax?
Delta Star
Today, 02:55 PM
Ned1701
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 652
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
Hello what do you mean by working with Toyhax?
Ned1701
Today, 03:06 PM
steamwhistle
Cybertron
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,194
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
I believe Delta Star is affiliated with Toyhax/Reprolabels.
So, likely, it is meant as it sounds...
...(-- and not looking for people to get together to put in a group order)
steamwhistle
Today, 03:28 PM
Delta Star
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 30
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
That would depend on skills, but anything from consulting on product design to potential employment. We're accustomed to surrounding ourselves with local collectors
Delta Star
