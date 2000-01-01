Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:26 PM   #1
Delta Star
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 30
Anyone in the Chatham area
Are there any members in or around Chatham that would be interested in working with Toyhax?
Today, 02:55 PM   #2
Ned1701
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 652
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
Hello what do you mean by working with Toyhax?
Today, 03:06 PM   #3
steamwhistle
Cybertron
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,194
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ned1701 View Post
Hello what do you mean by working with Toyhax?
I believe Delta Star is affiliated with Toyhax/Reprolabels.
So, likely, it is meant as it sounds...
...(-- and not looking for people to get together to put in a group order)
Today, 03:28 PM   #4
Delta Star
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 30
Re: Anyone in the Chatham area
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ned1701 View Post
Hello what do you mean by working with Toyhax?
That would depend on skills, but anything from consulting on product design to potential employment. We're accustomed to surrounding ourselves with local collectors
