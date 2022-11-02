The official Nickelodeon Twitter account*
*have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video*featuring some new information about the characters and story plus a possible idea of the continuity of this show. Several of the scenes and information may be consider as HEAVY SPOILERS of the series which will premiere on Paramount + in November 11th. You have been warned. The new video shows information about the characters roles in the series and an unexpected possible connection to one of the many Transformers continuities. Which one? We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the video and some screencaps after the jump » Continue Reading.
Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video – Characters Roles And Continuity
