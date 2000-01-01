Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:23 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,381
Easy improvement on POTP Rodimus Prime -- using Gundam parts
This will be my 2nd project using junkie Gundam parts to improve transformers.
The first one is here:
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...oject.1133581/

I won't bother to clone the DIY steps for this add-on, anyone interested, just check here:
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...#post-15610186


The idea is simple, since I found there are 2 major issues with POTP Rodimus Prime:
1) In truck mode the front of the trailer is not covered .... Shame on you, Hasbro, as usual.
2) In robot mode, the shoulder is awkward looking because of Hot Rod's exposed thighs.

So I fixed these 2 problems with one single parts from junkie Gundam ---- one stone two birds.

End result:

Truck mode:



Robot mode:

The same parts covered front of truck mode become the shoulder cover, I painted its front golden so it looks like epaulet... maybe I should call him Rodimus marshal.





The best part is this:
When Rodimus marshal need a little extra help, he can get the firepower right away.

Click image for larger version Name: potp_rodimus1.jpg Views: 24 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 39181   Click image for larger version Name: potp_rodimus2.jpg Views: 25 Size: 88.4 KB ID: 39182   Click image for larger version Name: potp_rodimus3.jpg Views: 25 Size: 85.0 KB ID: 39183   Click image for larger version Name: potp_rodimus4.jpg Views: 24 Size: 85.2 KB ID: 39184  
Digibasherx
Re: Easy improvement on POTP Rodimus Prime -- using Gundam parts
Nice, is that from the heavyarms custom?
xueyue2
Re: Easy improvement on POTP Rodimus Prime -- using Gundam parts
Quote:
Originally Posted by Digibasherx View Post
Nice, is that from the heavyarms custom?
yeah, heavyarms gundam, 1/100
