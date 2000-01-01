xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,381

Easy improvement on POTP Rodimus Prime -- using Gundam parts

The first one is here:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...oject.1133581/



I won't bother to clone the DIY steps for this add-on, anyone interested, just check here:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...#post-15610186





The idea is simple, since I found there are 2 major issues with POTP Rodimus Prime:

1) In truck mode the front of the trailer is not covered .... Shame on you, Hasbro, as usual.

2) In robot mode, the shoulder is awkward looking because of Hot Rod's exposed thighs.



So I fixed these 2 problems with one single parts from junkie Gundam ---- one stone two birds.



End result:



Truck mode:







Robot mode:



The same parts covered front of truck mode become the shoulder cover, I painted its front golden so it looks like epaulet... maybe I should call him Rodimus marshal.











The best part is this:

When Rodimus marshal need a little extra help, he can get the firepower right away.



