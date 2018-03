POTP Wave 2 Prime Masters Sighted in Canada

Yours truly spotted the second wave of POTP Prime Masters this morning at a Walmart in Cornwall, Ontario.



Wave 2 consists of:

Alpha Trion with Landmine Decoy Armor

and

Alchemist Prime with Submarauder Decoy Armor



This is the first sighting of the second wave of POTP in Canada, only the Prime Masters were found but you can be sure that the other figure classes are close behind



Happy hunting all

