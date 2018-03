Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 311

Transformer Concept Art Image Libraries? I am a huge fan of transformers concept art - Cartoon, Toy, Comic, Movie... Anything.



I was wondering if there were any online libraries of Transformer concept art.



I especially love hand drawn design sketches.



I own the Transformers Prime art book and stuff like that is perfect!



Online searches have been okay, but they are hardly ever comprehensive and the quality can be hit or miss.





__________________