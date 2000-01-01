Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transform and Roll our using Masterpiece Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:22 PM   #1
Chajee
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 115
Transform and Roll our using Masterpiece Transformers
Hi all, not sure if this has been posted before but a buddy of mine sent this to me and thought Id share.

https://www.facebook.com/GeekCulture...52&v=e&sfns=mo

Hope the link works.
__________________
Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=42863
Chajee is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Select Hot Shot MISB IN HAND
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime and Thundercracker In Box
Transformers
Transformers Generations Over-Run & Runamuck Boxed New Unused TFCC 2012 Runabout
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet MISB Siege
Transformers
Fanstoys Rouge (Transformers Masterpiece Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron LOT
Transformers
Transformers POTP power of the primes combiner Abominus complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.