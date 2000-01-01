Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Working on a Cybertron battle diorama; need suggestions for set building
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:14 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 294
Question Working on a Cybertron battle diorama; need suggestions for set building
Hey, all; in case anyone here might not know, I'm working on a pre-Earth Cybertronian battle scene using figures from the WF Siege line (focusing on 1984 characters). I've gotten all the characters that I want from the line, though I wish we had gotten pre-Earth versions of Jazz, Wheeljack, and Bumblebee. In any case, in these photos, I've got the players in their spots and poses on the field. The big thing missing now is the atmosphere, aside from a few blast effect pieces as tentative markers.







Now since I've never modeled a full diorama scene before, everything about this will be completely new to me, so I'd probably mess up badly using advanced techniques with no prior practice. In any case, if anyone here has any experience with or knowledge about building diorama model sets, I'm looking for ideas and suggestions to create a set representing a Cybertronian battleground; primarily, how to "mimic" a metal planet's surface. This could be anything; from artistic materials and techniques to create such a scene from scratch, to ready-made sets like those often used for making mecha displays (a la Kotobukiya and the like). I'd even accept a proper technique of safely charring a sheet of aluminum foil to make the surface without burning myself (with the scorching effect staying on the foil without being prone to rub off).

Fire away with any suggestions you may have!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Select Hot Shot MISB IN HAND
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime and Thundercracker In Box
Transformers
Transformers Generations Over-Run & Runamuck Boxed New Unused TFCC 2012 Runabout
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet MISB Siege
Transformers
Fanstoys Rouge (Transformers Masterpiece Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron LOT
Transformers
Transformers POTP power of the primes combiner Abominus complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.