Today, 05:14 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 294 Working on a Cybertron battle diorama; need suggestions for set building















Now since I've never modeled a full diorama scene before, everything about this will be completely new to me, so I'd probably mess up badly using advanced techniques with no prior practice. In any case, if anyone here has any experience with or knowledge about building diorama model sets, I'm looking for ideas and suggestions to create a set representing a Cybertronian battleground; primarily, how to "mimic" a metal planet's surface. This could be anything; from artistic materials and techniques to create such a scene from scratch, to ready-made sets like those often used for making mecha displays (a la Kotobukiya and the like). I'd even accept a proper technique of safely charring a sheet of aluminum foil to make the surface without burning myself (with the scorching effect staying on the foil without being prone to rub off).



Fire away with any suggestions you may have! Hey, all; in case anyone here might not know, I'm working on a pre-Earth Cybertronian battle scene using figures from the WF Siege line (focusing on 1984 characters). I've gotten all the characters that I want from the line, though I wish we had gotten pre-Earth versions of Jazz, Wheeljack, and Bumblebee. In any case, in these photos, I've got the players in their spots and poses on the field. The big thing missing now is the atmosphere, aside from a few blast effect pieces as tentative markers.Now since I've never modeled a full diorama scene before, everything about this will be completely new to me, so I'd probably mess up badly using advanced techniques with no prior practice. In any case, if anyone here has any experience with or knowledge about building diorama model sets, I'm looking for ideas and suggestions to create a set representing a Cybertronian battleground; primarily, how to "mimic" a metal planet's surface. This could be anything; from artistic materials and techniques to create such a scene from scratch, to ready-made sets like those often used for making mecha displays (a la Kotobukiya and the like). I'd even accept a proper technique of safely charring a sheet of aluminum foil to make the surface without burning myself (with the scorching effect staying on the foil without being prone to rub off).Fire away with any suggestions you may have!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

