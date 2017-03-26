Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,248

Isabela Moner To Receive CinemaCon 2017 Rising Star Of The Year Award



Very much like*Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Peltz and Jack Reynor before her, Transformers: The Last Knight star actress Isabela Moner is to receive CinemaCon’s Rising Star Of The Year Award on the 2017 event which is set to take place tomorrow. Official Press Release we received states the following: Isabela Moner will receive the CinemaCon® Rising Star of the Year Award, it was announced today by CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser. CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will be held March 27-30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Moner will be presented with this



