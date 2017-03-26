Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,248
Isabela Moner To Receive CinemaCon 2017 Rising Star Of The Year Award


Very much like*Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Peltz and Jack Reynor before her, Transformers: The Last Knight star actress Isabela Moner is to receive CinemaCon’s Rising Star Of The Year Award on the 2017 event which is set to take place tomorrow. Official Press Release we received states the following: Isabela Moner will receive the CinemaCon® Rising Star of the Year Award, it was announced today by CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser. CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will be held March 27-30, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Moner will be presented with this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Isabela Moner To Receive CinemaCon 2017 Rising Star Of The Year Award appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
