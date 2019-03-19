|
Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Identification Codes
The newest Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 has hit US retail a few days ago
. Courtesy of 2005 Boards Members Nevermore and Vector Oracle*we can share for you the*complete list of identification codes. Tiny Turbo changers are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Identification Codes list: A – KSI Sentry*(Age of Extinction, reuse of Dark of the Moon Soundwave) B – » Continue Reading.
The post Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Identification Codes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/