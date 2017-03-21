Rubies Pet Shop Boutique, under license with Hasbro, Inc. has announced*the launch of officially licensed Transformers Pet Costumes*in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23rd. *We are thrilled to join forces with prestigious partners like Hasbro to ensure their unique characters are brought to life, said Erin Breig, Director Rubies Pet Shop Boutique. With each of these globally popular brands releasing major motion pictures this year, TRANSFORMERS and MY LITTLE PONY are the perfect additions to Rubies Pet Shop Boutique repertoire of products. * Featured products: Optimus Prime Fiber-filled shirt and headpiece Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
