Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,220
Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed


Rubies Pet Shop Boutique, under license with Hasbro, Inc. has announced*the launch of officially licensed Transformers Pet Costumes*in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23rd. *We are thrilled to join forces with prestigious partners like Hasbro to ensure their unique characters are brought to life, said Erin Breig, Director Rubies Pet Shop Boutique. With each of these globally popular brands releasing major motion pictures this year, TRANSFORMERS and MY LITTLE PONY are the perfect additions to Rubies Pet Shop Boutique repertoire of products. * Featured products: Optimus Prime  Fiber-filled shirt and headpiece Bumblebee  &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Clear Blue Frenzy & Black Laserbeak Cassette MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Timelines Maximal-Rampage Trans-Mutate Collectors Club Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Dawn Of Futures Past Botcon Tigatron 2006
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? C-313 Sparkabot Hardspark MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-319 Firecon Guzzle MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-321 Firecon Jabile MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? C-303 Headmaster Minerva (Minelba)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.