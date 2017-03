Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,220

Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed



More... Rubie’s Pet Shop Boutique, under license with Hasbro, Inc. has announced*the launch of officially licensed Transformers Pet Costumes*in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23rd. *“We are thrilled to join forces with prestigious partners like Hasbro to ensure their unique characters are brought to life,” said Erin Breig, Director Rubie’s Pet Shop Boutique. “With each of these globally popular brands releasing major motion pictures this year, TRANSFORMERS and MY LITTLE PONY are the perfect additions to Rubie’s Pet Shop Boutique repertoire of products.” * Featured products: Optimus Prime – Fiber-filled shirt and headpiece Bumblebee – » Continue Reading. The post Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

