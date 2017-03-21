Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,220

Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed



Rubies Pet Shop Boutique, under license with Hasbro, Inc. has announced*the launch of officially licensed Transformers Pet Costumes*in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23rd. *We are thrilled to join forces with prestigious partners like Hasbro to ensure their unique characters are brought to life, said Erin Breig, Director Rubies Pet Shop Boutique. With each of these globally popular brands releasing major motion pictures this year, TRANSFORMERS and MY LITTLE PONY are the perfect additions to Rubies Pet Shop Boutique repertoire of products. * Featured products: Optimus Prime  Fiber-filled shirt and headpiece Bumblebee 



The post







More... Rubies Pet Shop Boutique, under license with Hasbro, Inc. has announced*the launch of officially licensed Transformers Pet Costumes*in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23rd. *We are thrilled to join forces with prestigious partners like Hasbro to ensure their unique characters are brought to life, said Erin Breig, Director Rubies Pet Shop Boutique. With each of these globally popular brands releasing major motion pictures this year, TRANSFORMERS and MY LITTLE PONY are the perfect additions to Rubies Pet Shop Boutique repertoire of products. * Featured products: Optimus Prime  Fiber-filled shirt and headpiece Bumblebee  » Continue Reading. The post Official Transformers Pet Costumes Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________