we have a look at the color prototype of their*Iron Samurai Series IF-EX45K Kage Shishimaru. This figure is a black and red redeco of*IF-EX45 Yoroi Shishimaru (Samurai Lio Convoy) now featuring several retooled parts and new weapons. This figure is scheduled for release in mid December this year. You can check out the photos and let us know if you?re interested after the break!
