Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Noizu & Gurafi G1 cassette reissues at Amazon!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Closed Thread
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,274
Noizu & Gurafi G1 cassette reissues at Amazon!
Amazon.ca has the Vintage G1 Cassettes Noizu & Gurafi in stock for $49.99.
Wish this had happened BEFORE I paid over $80 (after shipping & conversion) to get them from Robot Kingdom!!!


https://www.amazon.ca/Hasbro-E4289-T...3846785&sr=8-3
__________________
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75 is offline  
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,804
Re: Noizu & Gurafi G1 cassette reissues at Amazon!
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=78145
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline  
Closed Thread

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers Metroplex White Near Mint 1985
Transformers
1985 G1 Original Transformers Autobot Air Guardian Jetfire Complete
Transformers
Vintage Heroic Autorobot Transformer Whirl Helicopter
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 eHobby Sunstorm Orange Seeker MISB SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 D-62-S Galvatron Anime Color Purple MIB Boxed MINT
Transformers
LOT G1 Action Masters Prime Shockwave Rad Kickoff Inferno Mainframe TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.