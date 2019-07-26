|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus And Furai Model Optimus Primal, Lio Convoy and Big
Flame Toys Twitter
*we have our first sketches of the next figures by Flame Toys:*Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus And Furai Model Optimus Primal, Lio Convoy and Big Convoy. We have our first look at the original sketch for Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus. This figure was teased some time ago
heavily inspired by his IDW design. The Furai Model line (easy to build and affordable model kits) keeps growing with a triple beast combo release. Optimus Primal, Lio Convoy and Big Convoy
.
