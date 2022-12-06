Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee ?From Screen To


Hasbro designer Sam ?King Samlock? Smith has just shared another ?from screen to toy? post via his Instagram account. This time it’s turn of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee. Sam shared his comments and details about the development of this new Bumblebee incarnation from the latest Transformers live-action film. As usual, we also have renders and CAD video files for a complete view of the creative process of the mold which you can find after the jump. Interested in this new Bumblebee figure? Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! SS-100 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee ?From Screen To Toy? Images & Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



