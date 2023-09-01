Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:08 AM
neevnav
Masterpiece
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,028
Bestbuy.ca Sightings Thread
Hey all, sorry didn't see a thread for Best Buy.

They've currently got RotB SS Wheeljack, Megs and Scorponok available for $35.99, which qualifies them for free shipping.

Wheeljack: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product...igure/17421614

Megs: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product...igure/17421926

Scorp: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product...igure/17421615
