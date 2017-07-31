|
Josh Nizzi Transformers: The Last Knight WWII Hot Rod Concept Art
Artist*Josh Nizzi*has posted on his Instagram account
*another grear*Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art, this time showing World War II*Hot Rod. A few days ago, Josh also shared a concept art for WWII Bumblebee
*which featured during a flashback scene in The Last Knight together with Hot Rod. Now we have a very close look at the design of Hot Rod for this particular scene. You can check out the concept after the jump and then sound off your opinion at the 2005 Boards.
