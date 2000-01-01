Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:44 PM   #1
NeverNotGaming
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Montreal, QC
Posts: 7
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-05 Megatron Figure & Upgrade Kit:Not perfect
$60.00 CAD
Shipping is TBD depending on your location!
Shipping from Montreal

Selling my MP-05 Megatron & his upgrade kit by Takara.

Majority of pieces are in excellent condition, However:

- There is a piece missing from the bottom of the top half of the megatron gun.
- Upgrade kit, larger piece is broken and glued back together

You can see both these issues in the pictures.

All other original pieces, and the manual, are included!

Item will be bubble wrapped, secured w/ packing paper, and shipped in a cardboard box.

If you have any questions, let me know!
