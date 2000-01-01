NeverNotGaming Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2014 Location: Montreal, QC Posts: 7

Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-05 Megatron Figure & Upgrade Kit:Not perfect $60.00 CAD

Shipping is TBD depending on your location!

Shipping from Montreal



Selling my MP-05 Megatron & his upgrade kit by Takara.



Majority of pieces are in excellent condition, However:



- There is a piece missing from the bottom of the top half of the megatron gun.

- Upgrade kit, larger piece is broken and glued back together



You can see both these issues in the pictures.



All other original pieces, and the manual, are included!



Item will be bubble wrapped, secured w/ packing paper, and shipped in a cardboard box.



If you have any questions, let me know! Attached Thumbnails



