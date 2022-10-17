Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MPH Studio MPH-02 Commander (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Gray Protype


New third party MPH Studio have updated their Weibo account with images of the color prototype of their new MPH-02 Commander (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime). This another entry for the competitive Legends scale market with a new mold made of 120 parts (according to the Weibo post), fully poseable and cartoon-accurate in both modes. It will feature an opening chest with a removable Matrix, alternate chest windows, blaster and battle axe. We have shot in both modes plus comparison shots next to other Legends scale Optimus Prime figures for you to see the scale. See all the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MPH Studio MPH-02 Commander (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Gray Protype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



