|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Vector Sigma
heeds the call of the latest Wave 5 reveals from the Transformers Trading Card Game: Decepticon Pounce Inflitration How will you deploy these cards? Sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca