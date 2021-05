UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 648

Ages 3 & Up Pre-Order Limbo Anyone else waiting on A3U to send out the second batch of ss86 wave 1 figures?





I got the whole wave on pre-order and pre-paid since October and is now May.





They say they are waiting on Hasbro but have no date which I get but Ive seen this wave come and go many times over online and in store since Feb. If not for my pre-order from A3U I would have had them already. Starting to learn A3U isn't that great for orders.







Anyone else waiting?

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________