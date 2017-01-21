Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Australian McDonalds Happy Meal Promotion
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,851
Robots in Disguise Australian McDonalds Happy Meal Promotion


Via Ozformers, we have learned that the next promotion that McDonalds in Australia will be offering through their Happy Meals will be Transformers Robots in Disguise! The McDonalds Australia website shows off a total of five figures being offered – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Strongarm, and Drift. Each one has articulated arms, plus either sword accessories Optimus and Drift), missile launchers (Grimlock and Strongarm) or oversized, butterfly looking door wings (Bumblebee). Check out the image attached to this post. (For you MLP fans out there, there are five ponys also being offered at the same time this promotion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Australian McDonalds Happy Meal Promotion appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot for Parts Repair Vintage Jetfire
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Energon OMEGA SUPREME Hasbro 2004 HUGE WORKING ELECTRONICS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots JRX Rail Racer in Disguise Train Midnight Express Spike
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals RAMPAGE Complete Boxed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals DEPTH CHARGE Boxed + BONUS Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.