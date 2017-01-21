Via Ozformers
we have learned that the next promotion that McDonalds in Australia will be offering through their Happy Meals will be Transformers Robots in Disguise! The McDonalds Australia website
shows off a total of five figures being offered – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Strongarm, and Drift. Each one has articulated arms, plus either sword accessories Optimus and Drift), missile launchers (Grimlock and Strongarm) or oversized, butterfly looking door wings (Bumblebee). Check out the image attached to this post. (For you MLP fans out there, there are five ponys also being offered at the same time this promotion » Continue Reading.
