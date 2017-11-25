Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,269

Hallmark Itty Bitty Optimus Prime Christmas Ornament



Looking for something Transformers related for your Christmas decoration? We are sure you will find this new*Hallmark Itty Bitty*Optimus Prime Christmas Ornament as a great option. This cute and small Optimus Prime was found by 2005 Boards user*Rookbartley at his local Hallmark among other Itty Bitty ornaments for $6.95. It was the only one related to Transformers, but we hope other users could find more characters at other stores. You can click on the bar to sound off at the 2005 Boards!



