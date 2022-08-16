Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 621 Now Online


It’s BYOTF, as SDCC is OTW for WTF@TFW – where we learn about the A’s and the T’s with Aaron, Vangelus, and TJ! EarthSpark! Legacy! Being all about that Personal Brand! This episode has it all! You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 621 ? July 30 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 621 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



