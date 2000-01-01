Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:25 AM
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 306
Poem: "'Twas the Night of the Transformers' Christmas Truce"
(This idea hit me earlier today after a bad creative drought, and in what may have been a Christmas miracle, I wrote this in only three hours. Hope you like it.)

Twas The Night of the Transformers Christmas Truce
(Based on the poem A Visit from St. Nicholas with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore.
And Mjr. Henry Livingston Jr., just in case.)



{ - Spike Witwicky; journal entry date: December 24, 1986 }

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Ark
There wasnt much joy; the mood was quite dark.
The Autobots came back from war, decimated
They suffered more damage than anticipated.

The wounded lay in Ratchets workshop with care
Where the medic observed their state of disrepair.
I met Bumblebee in the medical bay:
The Decepticons trounced us, but Ill be okay.

Then blared an alarm, a loud klaxon pealing,
And everyone got that severe sinking feeling.
I rushed to meet Prime in the main command center
And other less-wrecked Autobots would soon enter.

We waited to see what this warning would mean
With eyes locked on Teletraans computer screen.
The Ark bore a chilling sensation of doom
As we watched a dark sky with a waning half-moon.

But not long thereafter, we shuddered upon
The Decepticon army, led by Megatron!
Prime had to take action before the Cons came
And summoned his best as he called them by name:

Come, Grimlock! Come, Blaster, Perceptor, and Jazz!
Megatrons coming; a full force he has!
Weve got to know what this intrusions about
So now, Autobots: transform and roll out!

Remaining survivors rushed out of the base
And all stood in wait for the threat they would face.
Starscream and the jets flocked like predator birds
Our feeling of dread... there were just no words.

But Optimus courage remained strong and steady
And ordered the Autobots, Weapons at ready.
Decepticons soon landed, one at a time
With Megatron glaring at Optimus Prime.

Stand down, were his words, with an odd sense of ease
Were not here to fight you... we all come in peace.
I couldnt believe this; it sounded so wrong!
Was he fueling up on the high-grade too long?

We still thought the night would become a disaster
When Soundwave stepped forth, with a beckon to Blaster.
Our radio-bot stared right back at his foe,
And spat with clenched fists, So what? Wanna go?

As Soundwave popped open his chests cassette deck
He launched a large tape as his voice droned, Eject.
When Blaster looked at it, his mouth was agape
For Soundwave just gave him a Christmas mixtape!

Then Astrotrain shifted to space shuttle mode
And Cons pulled out crates from his cargo bay hold.
But only this day, Prime, Megatron sneered.
The Cons hit the air, and then all disappeared.

Perceptor examined the crates, and he babbled,
The contents within present nary a hazard.
Me Grimlock no get it! What microscope say?
Jazz translated for him, That stuffs all okay.

We puzzled how this wasnt some crazy joke
But confusion was settled when Optimus spoke;
This holidays spirit, its transforming light
Has reached Megatron if but for one night.



Permalink on my SHOC page:
https://www.facebook.com/notes/scorp...9717872569693/

And whichever may be your end-of-the-year holiday(s) of your choice, may you celebrate it (or them) to the fullest. Till All Are One!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
