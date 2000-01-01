Today, 12:25 AM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 306 Poem: "'Twas the Night of the Transformers' Christmas Truce" (This idea hit me earlier today after a bad creative drought, and in what may have been a Christmas miracle, I wrote this in only three hours. Hope you like it.)



Twas The Night of the Transformers Christmas Truce

(Based on the poem A Visit from St. Nicholas with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore.

And Mjr. Henry Livingston Jr., just in case.)







{ - Spike Witwicky; journal entry date: December 24, 1986 }



Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Ark

There wasnt much joy; the mood was quite dark.

The Autobots came back from war, decimated

They suffered more damage than anticipated.



The wounded lay in Ratchets workshop with care

Where the medic observed their state of disrepair.

I met Bumblebee in the medical bay:

The Decepticons trounced us, but Ill be okay.



Then blared an alarm, a loud klaxon pealing,

And everyone got that severe sinking feeling.

I rushed to meet Prime in the main command center

And other less-wrecked Autobots would soon enter.



We waited to see what this warning would mean

With eyes locked on Teletraans computer screen.

The Ark bore a chilling sensation of doom

As we watched a dark sky with a waning half-moon.



But not long thereafter, we shuddered upon

The Decepticon army, led by Megatron!

Prime had to take action before the Cons came

And summoned his best as he called them by name:



Come, Grimlock! Come, Blaster, Perceptor, and Jazz!

Megatrons coming; a full force he has!

Weve got to know what this intrusions about

So now, Autobots: transform and roll out!



Remaining survivors rushed out of the base

And all stood in wait for the threat they would face.

Starscream and the jets flocked like predator birds

Our feeling of dread... there were just no words.



But Optimus courage remained strong and steady

And ordered the Autobots, Weapons at ready.

Decepticons soon landed, one at a time

With Megatron glaring at Optimus Prime.



Stand down, were his words, with an odd sense of ease

Were not here to fight you... we all come in peace.

I couldnt believe this; it sounded so wrong!

Was he fueling up on the high-grade too long?



We still thought the night would become a disaster

When Soundwave stepped forth, with a beckon to Blaster.

Our radio-bot stared right back at his foe,

And spat with clenched fists, So what? Wanna go?



As Soundwave popped open his chests cassette deck

He launched a large tape as his voice droned, Eject.

When Blaster looked at it, his mouth was agape

For Soundwave just gave him a Christmas mixtape!



Then Astrotrain shifted to space shuttle mode

And Cons pulled out crates from his cargo bay hold.

But only this day, Prime, Megatron sneered.

The Cons hit the air, and then all disappeared.



Perceptor examined the crates, and he babbled,

The contents within present nary a hazard.

Me Grimlock no get it! What microscope say?

Jazz translated for him, That stuffs all okay.



We puzzled how this wasnt some crazy joke

But confusion was settled when Optimus spoke;

This holidays spirit, its transforming light

Has reached Megatron if but for one night.







And whichever may be your end-of-the-year holiday(s) of your choice, may you celebrate it (or them) to the fullest. Till All Are One!



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan

