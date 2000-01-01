Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:46 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor David Mendenhall to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is very pleased to welcome David Mendenhall to TFcon Toronto 2018 for his first ever convention appearance. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Daniel Witwicky in Transformers The Movie as well as Generation 1 season 3 and 4 where he later became the headmaster component for Arcee. David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.

We are thrilled to welcome David to TFcon for his first-ever convention, says General Manager Colin Douglas. His appearance will be a rare first opportunity for fans to meet with an actor from Transformers Generation 1. David Mendenhall is presented by Robot Kingdom.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artist ALEX MILNE with more to be announced.

Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are now on sale.
Dealer registration is also available. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online.
Old Today, 09:54 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Re: Transformers voice actor David Mendenhall to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
Wow! That's really impressive!
