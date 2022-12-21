Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,391

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Zombie F Body*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva at US retail. Walgreens exclusive Legacy Minerva is a retool and redeco of*Legacy Elita-1 inspired by the G1 Japan Transformers Masterforce character. She was found and bought at a Walgreens store in*Bakersfield, California. Happy hunting and happy holidays all!



