Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Zombie F Body*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva at US retail. Walgreens exclusive Legacy Minerva is a retool and redeco of*Legacy Elita-1 inspired by the G1 Japan Transformers Masterforce character. She was found and bought at a Walgreens store in*Bakersfield, California. Happy hunting and happy holidays all!
