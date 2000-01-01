zackmak Armada Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 695

Odds and Ends: figures, accessories, comics, pamphlets, etc. Transformers Generation One figure bag clips : full set of four figures that came out in 2019 - Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave. Made of PVC. MOSC



Takara SCF (equal to Hasbro's 'Heroes Of Cybertron' series) Grimlock , loose. Made of PVC. Comes complete with stand and helmet accessory, but cable is missing. Produced in 2001.



TFC Toys 'Screamer's Coronation Set' (MP Starscream figure not included). Comes with cloth cape, plastic crown and plastic shoulder decor. Distributed in 2008 and made to fit on the original Takara and Hasbro Masterpiece Starscream figures to replicate the part in the 1986 animated Transformers: The Movie when Starscream has a coronation to with this attire, declaring himself the new Decepticon leader. MIP (I've included an extra picture to show what it looks like when put on the MP Starscream)



Dreamwave Productions Preview Special 2002 comic . Shows previews of the company's upcoming series, including Transformers: War Within. Mint



The Comic Book Digest #4 publication, by Lamp Post Publications, 2005. Same size as a normal comic, but all 128 pages are black and white and on newsprint paper. Has a variety of comic-related articles, comic series stories, etc., including an exclusive 9-page preview of issue #11 of Dreamwave's Vol. 3 Generation One series. It shows all the comic panels, but with no copy. The 11th issue was never produced, as Dreamwave stopped production at issue #10. Mint



G.I. Joe European Missions #1 comic, 1988 . Includes Part 1 of the Transformers story "Ancient Relics", written by Simon Furman and art by Geoff Senior and Dave Harwood. It was a story that was never available in the North American Transformers comic series because it was an exclusive to the UK Marvel Transformers series. The only reason it made it to the US and Canada is because the G.I. Joe European Missions series was a US Marvel release. Mint.



Transformers #3 comic, by Marvel,1984 . This is a 1st printing, and also a Canadian Price Variant. The story stars Spiderman in his popular black costume - a costume that was just introduced a few months earlier that same 1984 year in his Amazing Spiderman comic series. Near Mint



Transformers #9 comic, by Marvel, 1985 . This is a 2nd printing. Marks the first appearance of Circuit Breaker, who also crosses over to other Marvel non-Transformer series, like Secret Wars II. Near Mint



Dreamwave Generation One comics , four in total: Vol 1 #5 + #6, Vol 2 #2, and War Within: The Dark Ages #1. All fine-good condition



Transformers Dark Of The Moon in-store pamphlet . Distributed in Greece in 2011. Has both Greek and English copy. Pamphlet unfolds to show toyline on front and back. Approx. 19"x16" when open, and 5 1/2"x8" when folded. Near Mint



Kre-o Microchangers, 2014, series 4 blind bag with Kreon figure inside. MISP



Kre-o 2011 convention exclusive 'Matrix Optimus Prime' Kreon figure. MIP. Specially-packaged boxes made to look like a 'Lego' brick were handed out at select toy conventions by Hasbro booths to introduce the Kre-o line of figures. Package was sealed with a sticker at the flap opening, but it was removed. Small tear in display window. Figure never removed. Includes attached Kre-o catalogue showcasing the line.



Transformers Dark Of The Moon 16"x20" poster , 2011. Handed out exclusively at Toys R Us stores with the purchase of select Transformer toys. One side shows Bumblebee, the other side shows artwork of the upper half of Sentinel Prime. Fair condition, rolled position. A second poster with Shockwave on one side and the bottom half of Sentinel Prime on the other side was also handed out during the Toys R Us promotion, in different weeks. The two poster sides with Sentinel Prime were meant to be put together to make one big poster. This lot only includes the 1st Bumblebee poster given out. I included a picture of the combined poster for reference.



Classics deluxe figure Astrotrain , new and never opened. 2006 release. His white colour and deco is a tribute to the colours the 1985 Generation 1 Astrotrain toy figure had when released in Japan. The North American release of Astrotrain in 1985 was primarily purple and light grey.



Reveal The Shield deluxe figure Turbo Tracks , new and never opened. 2010 release.



Deluxe-size Age of Extinction Strafe (aka Swoop) : loose, mint, and complete with all accessories; only used for display Attached Thumbnails



















