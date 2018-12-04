|
Hasbro & Coney Park Peru G1 Transformers Figurines Campaign
Via*Transformers Peru
, we have a very unexpected item that surfaced at popular entertaintment and game center*Coney Park Peru
. Promoted and sponsored by*Hasbro Peru
, Coney Park centers are offering 6 fully lucensed figurines of classic G1 Characters: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron, Soundwave and Starscream. My Little Pony figurines are also available. The figurines come in small bags featuring Evergreen art of each character, so you can choose your favorite bot. They are about 5 cm tall, and made of painted soft vinyl. Finishing is not the best, but » Continue Reading.
