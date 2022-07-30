Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
ACGHK 2022 Hasbro Booth Images ? HasLab Victory Saber, Masterpiece, Legacy & More!


Via*ToysWalker-Dick.Po on Facebook, we have a great set of images of the Hasbro booth at the*ACGHK 2022 event (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2022). While there were no reveals, we are sure you will enjoy the display of all the recent Transformers products in the market with a special HasLab Victory Saber display, Masterpiece Skyfire, Masterpiece Blackout, Shattered Glass collections toys, the complete Legacy Velocittron and*Wreck N’ Rule collections as well as the latest Legacy waves including Titan Metroplex. See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

