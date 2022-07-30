Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Sludge, Legacy Motormaster, Velocitron Voyagers & Legacy B


We are catching up with some recent Transformers sightings in Canada, courtery of friend site Cybertron.ca Studio Series Leader Class wave 9 Sludge was spotted at*GameStop in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*Prime Sinister.* Legacy Commander Motormaster was able for pick up at a Gamestop store in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*ProfessorMenasor.* Velocitron Voyagers Hauler and Override were spotted at a Walmart in Ontario by*Shinji McNally.* Legacy Beast Wars*Nightprowler, Buzzsaw, &#038; Sandstorm*were found at a Walmart in Ontario by*Transbot90210. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Sludge, Legacy Motormaster, Velocitron Voyagers & Legacy Beast Wars Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



