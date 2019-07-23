|
Transformers Studio Series SS-45 Age Of Extinction Drift (Helicopter) In-Hand Images
Via*TFND – Transformers Never Die Public Group | Facebook
*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-45 Age Of Extinction Drift (Helicopter mode). This is a very extensive retool of Studio Series SS-22 helicopter Dropkick with impressive results. The helicopter mode looks very nice and the robot mode is well designed. Of course, Drift can use his two big swords, that can form the helicopter blades too. We also have comparison shots next to SS-22 Dropkick and SS-36 The Last Knight Drift. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
