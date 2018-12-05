|
Old School Cheat Code Unlocks Secret Bumblebee Movie Featurette!
Looks like the folks over at Paramount are having some fun with the Bumblebee promotion!* Earlier today, the official Bumblebee movie Twitter
account uploaded a video showing Bumblebee looking around a room with Bumblebee Vision Activated.* That showed the old school Konami Code (or close to it) – Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right B, A.* Bouncing around the internet, I tried entering this on anyplace with rich Bumblebee promo on the pages.* Lo and behold – the code unlocked a video on IMDB! If you go to the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4701182/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">official Bumblebee page » Continue Reading.
