Via Artist*T. Darren Chiu’s*Artstation account
*we can share for you new character concept, promotional art and more unreleased material of the cancelled*Transformers Heavy Metal video game. Transformers Heavy Metal AR mobile game was planned to be an*AR mobile game developed by Niantic, but unfortunately*it was cancelled in June this year
*after being available only as a beta test in a few countries. We have a look at the character concept of Arcee, Jazz, Roulette, Soundwave, Starscream, Shadow Striker, some promotional posters featuring several other characters and a huge load of Minicon concept images. See all the mirrored images attached to » Continue Reading.
