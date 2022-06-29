Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,367
Transformers Heavy Metal: Character Concept, Promotional Art & More


Via Artist*T. Darren Chiu’s*Artstation account*we can share for you new character concept, promotional art and more unreleased material of the cancelled*Transformers Heavy Metal video game. Transformers Heavy Metal AR mobile game was planned to be an*AR mobile game developed by Niantic, but unfortunately*it was cancelled in June this year*after being available only as a beta test in a few countries. We have a look at the character concept of Arcee, Jazz, Roulette, Soundwave, Starscream, Shadow Striker, some promotional posters featuring several other characters and a huge load of Minicon concept images. See all the mirrored images attached to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Heavy Metal: Character Concept, Promotional Art & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
