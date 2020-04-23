Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Publishing: April Furloughs Become May Layoffs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics In


Updating our coverage of Transformers vs. The Terminator, Transformers (2019) and My Little Pony / Transformers home IDW Publishing, several recent furloughs of long-term employees unfortunately became layoffs for Managing Editor Denton Tipton,*Associate Publisher David Hedgecock, Senior Graphic Artist Gilberto Lazcano, Senior Graphic Designer Christa Miesner*and Brand &#38; Marketing Manager Spencer Reeve. In April, IDW made the difficult decision to furlough several valued staff members, and two weeks ago, IDW welcomed several of those staffers back full-time. However, as we continue to adapt and deal with these challenging times, we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Publishing: April Furloughs Become May Layoffs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics Industry Slowdown appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



