IDW Publishing: April Furloughs Become May Layoffs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics In
Updating our coverage
of Transformers vs. The Terminator, Transformers (2019) and My Little Pony / Transformers home IDW Publishing, several recent furloughs of long-term employees unfortunately became layoffs
for Managing Editor Denton Tipton
,*Associate Publisher David Hedgecock
, Senior Graphic Artist Gilberto Lazcano
, Senior Graphic Designer Christa Miesner
*and Brand & Marketing Manager Spencer Reeve. In April, IDW made the difficult decision to furlough several valued staff members, and two weeks ago, IDW welcomed several of those staffers back full-time. However, as we continue to adapt and deal with these challenging times, we » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Publishing: April Furloughs Become May Layoffs, Due to COVID-19-Related Comics Industry Slowdown
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
