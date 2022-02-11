Via the official Jada Toys online catalog 2022
*we can confirm some new Transformers products upcoming this year. We have some small images of the following items: Transformers Nanofigs Multi-Pack – A pack of 18 die-cast G1 figurines, each of 4 cm tall. The pack includes: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Sunstreaker, Prowl, Jazz, Arcee, Sideswipe, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Hot Rod, Ultra Magnus, Megatron, Soundwave, Shockwave, Starscream, Thundercracker and Skywarp. Transformers Nano Cars 3-pack – G1 Jetfire, Hot Rod and Sideswipe die-cast vehicles. Only 4 cm long. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can see » Continue Reading.
