Old Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,853
New Transformers Products By Jada Toys in 2022


Via the official Jada Toys online catalog 2022 we can confirm some new Transformers products upcoming this year. We have some small images of the following items: Transformers Nanofigs Multi-Pack – A pack of 18 die-cast G1 figurines, each of 4 cm tall. The pack includes: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Sunstreaker, Prowl, Jazz, Arcee, Sideswipe, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Hot Rod, Ultra Magnus, Megatron, Soundwave, Shockwave, Starscream, Thundercracker and Skywarp. Transformers Nano Cars 3-pack – G1 Jetfire, Hot Rod and Sideswipe die-cast vehicles. Only 4 cm long. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can see

The post New Transformers Products By Jada Toys in 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
