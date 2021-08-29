Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? Possible Filming Date In Cuzco & Production Detail


RPP website, a reliable Peruvian news portal, have shared information about the possible filming date of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts in Cuzco as well as some production details. According to the article, the Regional Manager of Tourism in Cuzco recently stated that they are expecting a crew of 120 people in the city with only 2 actors among them.*Confirmed locations include Cuzco’s main square, the*Sacred Valley of the Incas and Machu Picchu. It is also mentioned that some sources indicate a possible filming date in Cuzco from September Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Possible Filming Date In Cuzco & Production Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



