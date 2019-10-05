Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,554
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Spotlights Arcee, Greenlight and Gauge By


More to say from their New York Comic Con 2019 panel, IDW has: once again courtesy of Editor David Mariotte, Arcee, Greenlight and Gauge will take their turn on the Transformers: Galaxies stage for issues #7-9 starting in March 2020. Creative team credits: author Sam Maggs, artist Umi Miyao. Get ready to add these issues to your future pull lists, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Spotlights Arcee, Greenlight and Gauge By Issue #7 In March 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
