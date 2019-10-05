|
to say from their New York Comic Con 2019 panel, IDW has: once again courtesy of Editor David Mariotte, Arcee, Greenlight and Gauge will take their turn on the Transformers: Galaxies stage for issues #7-9 starting in March 2020. Creative team credits: author Sam Maggs, artist Umi Miyao. Get ready to add these issues to your future pull lists, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
