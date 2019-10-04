|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Spotlights Cliffjumper By Issue #5 In Jan
With congratulations in order for a recently announced promotion
from Associate Editor to Editor, David Mariotte
reveals more intel from IDW’s New York Comic Con 2019 panel
: Cliffjumper is the focus of Transformers: Galaxies issues #5-6 beginning in January 2020. Creative team credits: authors Cohen Edenfield and Kate Leth, artists Anna Malkova, Alex Milne and Josh Perez. Share your thoughts about this series and the attached artwork on the 2005 boards!
