Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Super GoBots Cy-Kill Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:52 AM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 929
Super GoBots Cy-Kill Review
Check out my review of 1985 Super GoBots Cy-Kill by clicking on the link below:

https://youtu.be/X-TDfhQd7Kc
Megatron75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Dawn of the Predacus Attendee Terrorsaur Beast Wars
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.