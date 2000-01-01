Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #1
BraveFortressMaximus
Beasty
BraveFortressMaximus's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 387
WTB TF Armada and Energon figures
Looking to buy the following transformer hasbro or Japanese

Energon, Armada -tidalwave
Energon or Japanese windsaber
Various primus from the different line
Armada powerlinx jetfire
Various Unicron from different line
RID railracer
Brave fortress Maximus
