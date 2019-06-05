|
New Images of War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire, Springer, Brunt, Refraktor and Red Ale
Thanks to Dorkside Toys and InDemand Toys we have new official images of Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire, Springer, Refraktor, Brunt and Red Alert. All of these are set to drop state side soon and the pics show off what they can do. Read on to check out the shots, and hit our sponsors to pick up your copies! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/">Ages Three & » Continue Reading.
The post New Images of War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire, Springer, Brunt, Refraktor and Red Alert
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca