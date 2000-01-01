Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:48 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,857
toysrus.ca shipping service ?
Doesn't toysrus.ca use Purolator to ship their products ?

Was thinking about placing an order but if they ship with Canada Post I wasn't going to bother due to the possible strike looming next week. Been so long since I placed an order I can't remember.
Old Today, 08:52 AM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,733
Re: toysrus.ca shipping service ?
They've always used Canada Post for my orders.
