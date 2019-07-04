|
Comic-Con 2019: Thursday Transformers Panels
Comic-Con International: San Diego
*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursdays schedule includes the following Transformers-related panels: IDW and Hasbro: Transformers: A Bold New Universe
Thursday, July 18 10:00am – 11:00am Room 29AB Celebrating 35 years of everyone’s favorite Robots in Disguise, IDW Publishing and Hasbro are proud to present a bold new universe with the launch of multiple new Transformers titles. Artist*Livio Ramondelli*(Transformers: Galaxies,*Optimus Prime), writer*Tyler Bleszinski*(Transformers: Galaxies,*Vox Media), Hasbro’s*Michael Kelly*(VP, Global Publishing),*Erik Burnham*(Transformers/Ghostbusters), and a few surprise panelists will talk about what’s new » Continue Reading.
