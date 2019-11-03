|
Transformers Siege 35 Anniversary Walmart Exclusives Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the new*Transformers Siege 35 Anniversary Walmart Exclusives are out In Canada. Cybertron.ca member theoneyouknowleast found Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime, Megatron, Sounblaster and Bluestreak at*Walmart in Mississauga, Ontario. To top it all, Bluestreak is also available online via Walmart.ca
. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!
