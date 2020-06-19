Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system – a solar system precariously close to a black hole – in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home, in the pages of Transformers: Galaxies issue #11. Enjoy the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of “Storm Horizon” Part Two, plus a double-page spread of artwork shared by author Brandon Easton and colorist Josh Burcham, then share your thoughts about this arc on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Brendan Cahill (Cover » Continue Reading.
