IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #11 iTunes Preview


Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system – a solar system precariously close to a black hole – in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home, in the pages of Transformers: Galaxies issue #11. Enjoy the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of “Storm Horizon” Part Two, plus a double-page spread of artwork shared by author Brandon Easton and colorist Josh Burcham, then share your thoughts about this arc on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Brendan Cahill (Cover &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #11 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



