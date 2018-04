Imaginarium Art G1 Galvatron Statue Protoype

Via Imaginarium Art Facebook , we have our first look at the first prototype of their upcoming*Galvatron Statue. Galvatron looks impressive, standing on a small piece of rock, rising one hand and a shouting expression. Some may identify elements from the Titans Return Galvatron design. We should remember this is a first prototype, and it's open to changes and suggestions from the fans. Imaginarium Art asked their Facebook followers to leave comments about this release. You can leave yours* here . You can click on the bar to see the image on this news post, and let us know your impressions