Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,024
Via Imaginarium Art Facebook, we have our first look at the first prototype of their upcoming*Galvatron Statue. Galvatron looks impressive, standing on a small piece of rock, rising one hand and a shouting expression. Some may identify elements from the Titans Return Galvatron design. We should remember this is a first prototype, and it’s open to changes and suggestions from the fans. Imaginarium Art asked their Facebook followers to leave comments about this release. You can leave yours*here. You can click on the bar to see the image on this news post, and let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Imaginarium Art G1 Galvatron Statue Protoype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



