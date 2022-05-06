Via Planet Iacon Facebook
we have what seems to be our first image of a possible Transformers Masterpiece Trailbreaker. We have a small image featuring what seems to be a cartoon-accurate G1 Trailbreaker in both modes plus some of the accessories. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find am official confirmation. Interested in this possible new G1 Masterpiece figure? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
