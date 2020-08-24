Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art By Josh Nizzi


Artist Josh Nizzi*has uploaded,*via his Instagram account, new pieces of concept art of Transformers The Last Knight live-action film. This time we have two ideas of “Cade’s Transformer Knight armor” as mentioned by Josh Nizzi on his post. This idea seems to be related to the early King Arthur’s background story with Transformers technology. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards

The post Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art By Josh Nizzi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



