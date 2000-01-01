KPhilipsen Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 51

A few Takara MPs Hey all, I'm selling a couple of loose Takara MPs. All in mint condition, shelf displayed. Only transformed once, if necessary, to display in bot mode. They mostly have all their accessories, a trading card, no box, no instructions. Shipping is included within Canada. Only selling to get new MP+ Shockwave and those damn MT seekers! :P If you want pics or more info feel free to send a message.



Takara MP-11 Starscream **No coronation set** $120



Takara MP-11T Thundercracker $140



Takara MP-29 Shockwave $120



If anyone is interested I've also got a Takara MP-11SW that I stripped the yellow paint highlights off of the wing tips. Only problem is I touched one of the stripes on the wings with my thumb that had alcohol on it and it left a smudge. So... yeah. If you want a messed up paint Skywarp for a discount send me a message. Besides the paint on that one stripe it's pristine.