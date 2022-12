evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,960

Re: New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For May 2023: Transformers Legacy Gonna get these core Dinobots, and espec gonna get their MonsterPretender/Dinoforce redos



Got a full set of those G1 sumb*tch MonsterPretenders

I remember thinking they sucked, but nowadays it's like a direct tie to the G1 I remember collecting as a kid

Also the two legbots were objectively the best MonsterPretenders, fight me

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________